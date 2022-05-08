An area on the west edge of Neligh where an emergency situation occurred early this afternoon is considered secure.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, there is no threat to the public at this time. No individual is at large.
Highway 275 is closed from the Highway 14 junction to Clearwater as the investigation continues into this situation.
The NSP Major Crimes Unit is currently on scene.
There are reports of gunshots being heard in the area. The NSP said they cannot confirm details of the emergency situation at this time. But there is currently no threat to the public.
More details will be released soon to the Antelope County News, according to the NSP.