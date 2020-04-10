From face shields to gowns, Neligh ambulances are stocked and ready for COVID-19.
“We’re as prepared as we can be,” said Neligh EMT Steve Simonsen. “People shouldn’t be afraid to call us if they need help.”
Calls to Neligh Rescue have decreased in the past several weeks. While there are no specific reasons why that is, both EMT Captain Jared Jacob and Simonsen said people should not be concerned about spreading illness to the EMTs.
If help is needed — from the coronavirus to any other emergency — Neligh Rescue is prepared to assist.
“If someone is sick and needs to get to the hospital, call us,” Simonsen said. “We are prepared and have the gear to get you safely from your home to the hospital. If someone is concerned about our safety, they don’t need to worry about that. We are prepared.”
Jacob said ambulances have the N95 masks stocked, as well as other masks, face shields and gowns. EMTs have gone through training to ensure they know the proper protocol, which now includes putting a mask on patients as well, even during an auto accident, such as the one that occurred on the Oakdale cutacross Friday morning.
Jacob said EMTs wore gloves and masks and also put a mask on the patient during assessment. No extrication was needed Friday, but had it been, the fire department also would have worn masks.
“We’re all on the same page as to what’s expected of the fire department if they’re needed,” Jacob said. “Our goal is to keep them away from the patient and use them as a resource if we absolutely need to. Their bunker gear will work as protection, too.”
Neligh Rescue handles all rescue calls in Neligh, Oakdale and Brunswick. Several members of the Orchard Rescue also work for the Neligh Rescue, which Jacob said keeps the policies consistent among local EMTs. Simonsen said that’s a key reason the squads are so prepared.
“It pretty much starts from the top down. We work for the hospital, and they’re in touch with the CDC and health department. They get information every day and are passing that down to our captain, so as things change, we change,” he said. “Today we’re ready, though things may change. Right now, we’re as prepared as we can be for what’s going on.”
Jacob said potential COVID-19 cases can call Antelope Memorial Hospital’s triage for assistance as well. He added that people should not be afraid of calling Neligh Rescue for assistance. Jacob said dispatch screens the calls, so that if they fall into the COVID category, rescue knows to prepare upon entry.
Jacob said all departments are trying to follow a checklist and know the signs. Among the screening questions asked are — Have you traveled to an infected area (Lincoln or Omaha)? Do you have a fever? Do you have a cough? Have you been around anyone with or suspected of having COVID-19? Are you dizzy? Have you had diarrhea?
“We’re all trying to follow a checklist from the state on how to screen to keep the squads paged out safely so that they’re not blindsided by something, such as traveling somewhere that is populated with it or they have a temp,” he said.
Jacob said if COVID-19 is suspected, only one person will enter initially for an assessment. If COVID-19 remains a concern, a person fully protected will enter the residence to pack up the patient with the remaining responders staying back.
Jacob said communication is key, which is why the hospital would be aware of the situation and have staff gowned and masked with a designated room for the suspected case to prohibit exposure to other patients or individuals.
“We are still here to serve and to do our jobs. We’re just taking extra precautions right now,” he said.