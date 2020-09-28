The Neligh Police Department is asking parents to be pay close attention to aerosol air horns and air dusters.
Police Chief Mike Wright said officers have learned that area youth are using aerosol air horns, canned air dusters and other aerosol products to get "high."
These are used by "huffing" (inhaling) the gas discharged from the cans. This is not air but usually a form of 1.1-difluoroethane aka DFE (refrigerant gas R 15a), propane, 2-methyl or another form of refrigerant gas.
Most of these propellants are flammable. None are meant to be inhaled and can cause death just from a single use by causing depression of the central nervous system and irregular heartbeat. They can also cause frostbite on skin surfaces to include the lungs.