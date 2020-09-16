Masks or no masks? That was the question.
On Monday night, much of the discussion during the Neligh-Oakdale School Board meeting was whether or not to mandate masks in school.
Supt. Ron Beacom said recent positive COVID-19 cases in other area schools brought the question to the surface again, so he wanted to revisit the subject with board members.
He told the board that EPPJ couldn’t play volleyball for a week due to quarantined players and Elkhorn Valley is currently in a similar situation.
“Last week we played Elkhorn Valley in volleyball on Tuesday night,” Beacom said. “I got a phone call on Thursday morning from their superintendent saying that one of the girls on the volleyball team that had played Tuesday night had to be tested for her job on Wednesday. She was completely asymptomatic, but she tested positive.”
He said that positive test quarantined 29 girls in their high school for two weeks.
“It’s just something to think about,” Beacom said. “I didn’t know if any of your thoughts had changed now that it’s becoming more real and it’s in the area. I saw what happened over at Elkhorn Valley and that really concerned me. You take 30 kids out of your high school for a two-week period, that’s a pretty good percentage — over 25 percent for us.”
* * *
