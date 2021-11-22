Neligh-Oakdale was crowned champion at the NVC East One Act competition in Elgin last Tuesday with their performance of "Puberty: The Game Show." Pope John was runner up with "Badger."
The overall top acting awards were presented to Graysen Sauser of Neligh-Oakdale and Cassidy Bearinger of Summerland.
Following Neligh-Oakdale and Pope John in the team standings were Summerland in third, Elgin Public in fourth, Verdigre in fifth, Elkhorn Valley in sixth and Niobrara in seventh.
Dozens of students were selected for outstanding acting awards:
Elkhorn Valley: Walter Furstenau, Carleigh Greene, Taylor Hasebroock and Karissa Fernau
Neligh-Oakdale: Graysen Sauser, Thomas Johnson, Leonardo Luna-Duran, Ashton Higgins, Mallory Belitz, Vanessa Parra, Raina Le, Krystal Fulsaas, Lynae Koinzan and Hannah Vraspir
Elgin Public: Austin Good, Corbin Kinney, William Heilhecker, Ethan Hinkle, Austin Hinkle, Isabelle Smidt and Baylee Busteed
Verdigre: Coltin Vargas, Isaac Pavlik, Cody Wickersham, Trey Quick, Gabri Pavlik, Taylor Pavlik and Michaela Ravenkamp
Summerland: Matt Umphress, Bryna Umphress, Calissa Kester, Cassidy Bearinger, Madison Melcher, Faith King, Emma Kerkman, Ashley Melcher and Adrienne Parker
Pope John: Jack Barlow, Sam Hemenway, Linus Borer, Matthew Dilly, Taylynne Charf, Ashlynne Charf, Kaylee Ramold, Skyler Meis, Natalie Reicks, Trista Hemenway and Emma Mlnarik
Niobrara: Billie Pritchett, Jordon Ingebo, Livi Holz, Ashley Parks and Harley Stark
