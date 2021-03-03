Looking for some fun entertainment this weekend?
Neligh-Oakdale students will perform a trio of short comedic plays on the stage in the high school gym on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The public is invited to attend. Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinee will start at 1:30 p.m.
Tammy Marshall and Kim Waddington are directing the plays. Admission will be charged, and there are plans for National Honor Society members to hold a small bake sale at the conclusion of the performances.