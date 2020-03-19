Neligh-Oakdale is asking its patrons who are interested in the school's food program to call for a meal count as free to-go lunches and breakfasts will begin Monday.
If people cannot make it during the school's drive-thru hours, they may contact the school to make other arrangements.
Educational packets will also be given out to the students.
The sack lunches and educational packets will both be available on Monday, March 23.
Here is the letter going out:
March 18, 2020
Dear Neligh-Oakdale Parents and Patrons:
We are writing to you today to reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff and community as our number one priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented pandemic. As you are aware, through the recommendation of the NCDHD and later encouraged by Governor Ricketts and Commissioner of Education Bloomstedt, we closed school for the next two weeks. Neligh-Oakdale Public School intends to comply with these recommendations and will work with state and local officials to reevaluate the situation every two weeks to determine the next steps forward. Both Kansas and Wisconsin have already closed their schools for the remainder of the school year. These certainly are unchartered waters that we are navigating.
Our teaching staff is working on plans to provide enrichment learning packets and online lessons for our students. While this will be different than regular education, we hope to provide opportunities for our students to continue to learn during the school closure. Parents, we need your help! At this time, these packets will not be collected nor graded. We are hoping you will feel it is as important as we do that the students complete the activities to ensure they practice the skills they have learned to date. Please know that as of right now, we are planning for continued enrichment learning via learning packets and online education to begin on Monday, March 23. Information and details on how enrichment education will be provided to your students is in this letter and will also be emailed to some Jr./Sr. High School students.
Please be aware that the guidance from our state and federal government is continually changing. Our plans may change if our information changes from these entities.
As we move forward from now, the plan is:
PK-6th grade students….The packets will include your enrichments activities for the next two weeks. Also included in this first packet will be your 3rd nine weeks’ report card. We are asking that you pick up the packets out front of your building on Monday, between 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. This will be a “Drive Thru” model. You will pull up to the curb and a staff member will bring your packet to your car. All families with students at Eastward will pick up in front of the south gym entrance. All families with students at Westward will pick up in front of the main Westward entrance. If you have students at both sites, you will need to pick up at both schools. Please have your student return any school materials that they may have at home at the time you come to pick up your report card and class materials. This could include items like library books, textbooks, uniforms and other classroom/school resources that may have been checked out prior to this unexpected break.
7th-8th grade students … We are asking that you come and pick up your computer Monday, between 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. This will also be a “Drive Thru” model. You will pull up to the curb and a staff member will bring your computer to your car. There may also be a paper packet for you at this time which will include your report card and worksheet materials. Please have your student return any school materials that they may have at home at the time you come to pick up your report card and class materials. This could include items like FCCLA polos, library books, textbooks, uniforms, and other classroom/school resources that may have been checked out prior to this unexpected break.
7th-12th grade students...Your teachers will be posting the enrichment work and online sessions to the school website, nelighoakdaleschools.com. You will go to the website and be directed to a page that has a folder for each staff member. Go to your teacher’s folder and open the class folder inside that pertains to you. All of your teachers will be available through their school e-mail for you to reach out to for clarification and questions you may have. Even though you shouldn’t have anything you need to pick up, please have your student return any school materials that they may have at home. This could include items like FCCLA polos, library books, textbooks, uniforms, and other classroom/school resources that may have been checked out prior to this unexpected break.
To all Band students, Mr. Nielsen has said he will be here for you to pick up your instruments at the band room during these hours as well.
We will also be offering a FREE sack lunch and breakfast to ALL students for pick-up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23rd. Each package will contain lunch for the day of pick-up and breakfast for the next day. Again, this will be a “Drive Thru” set up. Please call the school at (402) 887-4166 to let us know if you plan to participate in this service. If someone does not answer the call, PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE!
We ask that if you or your student is not able to get to the “Drive Thru” options for the enrichment learning packets or the meal program that you please contact the school so that we can make other arrangements.
A few other items that you may consider…
All activities are postponed indefinitely. This means no practices, games, meets, concerts, banquets, prom, etc. at this time. We know there is concern especially for big events such as Prom and Graduation that are right around the corner. We are NOT cancelling these events at this time. As we continue to get information and guidance, we will reassess every two weeks how we will move forward. Also, all of our buildings are locked down to students and the general public.
Internet devices and access…
Please let us know if you do not have access to any e-learning enrichment activities. We will put together this information in paper packets as well for anyone who cannot access the materials.
Finally, we want to thank you for your help and patience. We are traversing new territory and doing the best we can. Our staff is dedicated to creating the best learning environment and opportunities and possible to help all of our students during this school closure. While this is not a perfect situation, we are going to make the best of it! You can expect that a staff member will be reaching out to you and/or your student on a weekly basis. If there is anything we can help you with, please let us know.
Sincerely,
Ron Beacom
Director of Education
Neligh-Oakdale Public School
Bill Kuester - Interim Superintendent
Mary Schrader - Principal PK - 6
Ron Beacom - Director of Education
Ben Dempsey - Principal 7-12