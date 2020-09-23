Beginning Thursday, September 24, Neligh-Oakdale will be requiring all students and staff to wear a face covering while in the building or traveling to an event in school vehicles as well.
According to school officials, this is an effort to keep as many staff and students in school for in-person learning and the overall health of the school community and our community at large. Those students who show up without a mask will be provided one and required to wear it.
The school district has enough masks for each student to receive 3 masks. As before, we ask that you please assess your child’s health before bringing them to school and if they do not feel well, please have them stay home. Thank you for your continued support in these unprecedented circumstances.