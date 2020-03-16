The North Central District Health Department has shared information with all area superintendents expressing their recommendation that we close down for a minimum of two weeks as an ESU 8 region.
Neligh-Oakdale Schools will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Monday, March 30 and will reevaluate the situation at that time.
Director of Education Ron Beacom said this means all school activities, including Saturday's prom, will not be held. However, Beacom said that the school administrators hope it will be possible to postpone prom to a later date.
In addition, all NSAA activity practices have been suspended until Monday, March 30, and NSAA activity competitions have been suspended until Thursday, April 2. These suspensions may be extended should conditions warrant.