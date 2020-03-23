Neligh-Oakdale will close for the remainder of the school year, according to Supt. Ron Beacom.
He said this was done under the recommendation of the Commissioner of Education and local health directors.
To-go meals will still be offered.
"While this will require us to suspend our normal operations, we fully intend to continue learning activities over the next eight weeks," Beacom said. "You will receive a letter outlining further requirements and expectations as we move forward."
He said it is imperative that parents help teachers in their efforts to educate their children.
For these first two weeks, the activities will be the packets that were handed out today.
"You will receive a letter over the weekend outlining further the requirements and expectations as we move forward," he said. "We know this is a difficult and unprecedented time for all. We appreciate your efforts and want you to know that we would like to partner with you the best that we can. Please reach out to us for help in any way. This could include but not be limited to needs for internet access, meals, help with the assigned materials, etc."
Beacom also reminded parents that the school is offering FREE meals for ALL children ages 1-18. There are no requirements to receive these meals. They are not contingent upon Free/Reduced School lunch status. All children are eligible.
If you are interested, please call the school at (402) 887-4166 by 10:00 a.m. so that a meal can be prepared for your child. If you received meals today or have already called, you do not need to call again.
Meals are picked up outside the Main entrance to the gym between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Each package contains today’s lunch and tomorrow’s breakfast.
If you cannot access our drive thru during that hour, please call the school so we can make other arrangements. Lastly, if no one answers your call, please leave a message.
"Thanks once again for working with us!" Beacom said. "Please continue to practice social distancing. Stay healthy and stay safe."