A Neligh-Oakdale junior has been selected to be a part of the Nebraska Junior Law Cadet program this summer, according to Ted Hughes of the Neligh American Legion Post #172.
Isaias Juarez of Neligh was chosen to attend the 2020 Nebraska Junior Law Cadet program June 22-25. Juarez will learn about law enforcement responsibilities and training from representatives of multiple city, county, state and federal agencies. They will participate in daily training, attend classroom sessions and learn about self-defense, firearms, driving, and operating State Patrol equipment.
The Junior Law Cadet program is held each year in June. There are separate programs for boys and girls, and students stay at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island.
Isaias is the son of Lorenzo and Carla Juarez of Neligh.