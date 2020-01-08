Stakeholders are encouraged to attend next week’s school board meeting to voice their opinion on reorganizing programs offered at Neligh-Oakdale.
Director of Education Ron Beacom said the board will not make any final decisions at the Monday, Jan. 13, meeting. Instead, they will review financials, enrollment and other school district data while discussing and considering how to reduce and reorganize the curricular and/or extra-curricular programs.
“I would love to have people attend the meeting and provide input,” Beacom said. “The board likely will take action on this item next month, so public participation is helpful.”
Neligh-Oakdale has spent several months discussing ways to lower expenditures. The board has approved up to three early retirement buyouts and has said they hope to cut expenses through retirement and attrition.
“The pitfall is people think that we’re looking at personnel, but we’re really looking at programs,” Beacom said. “Now, especially in a small school, programs dictate certain personnel.”
Beacom said he looks forward to hearing from the public before decisions are made in February. Monday’s meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the superintendent’s office.
