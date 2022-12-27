It is time for Prekindergarten pre-registration at Neligh-Oakdale.
The school will begin accepting pre-registration phone calls on Wednesday, January 11 at 9 a.m.
If you would like your child to have the opportunity to attend the 2023-2024 Neligh-Oakdale Prekindergarten program, please call the West Ward Office at 402-887-4754. When you call West Ward at 402-887-4754, you must speak with either Mrs. Alyssa Tillema or Mrs. Kendra Mortensen. Pre-registration will only be accepted by phone calls, no walk-ins. You may not leave a voicemail for the pre-registration process.
Your child must be 3 or 4 years old by July 31, 2023 in order to enter our prekindergarten program. The state limits the school to 20 students per class; therefore, they will accept students on a first come, first serve basis.
Your child must be toilet trained in order to attend prekindergarten. Your information will be collected and an acceptance letter will be sent with information regarding registration and the class your child will be in.
Prior to the beginning of the school year, if your child is accepted, the school will need a copy of your child’s state certified birth certificate, his/her social security number, and up to date immunization records.