Neligh-Oakdale has scheduled graduation for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m. in the Neligh-Oakdale School Gym.
Each senior is allowed 20 guests. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Antelope County News Facebook page.
