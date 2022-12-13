Neligh-Oakdale students Pre-k through 12 performed their Christmas concert on Monday night.
Graysen Sauser kicked off the night by telling a few Christmas jokes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 11:15 am
Neligh-Oakdale students Pre-k through 12 performed their Christmas concert on Monday night.
Graysen Sauser kicked off the night by telling a few Christmas jokes.
The Pre-K class was then the first to sing starting with "Five Little Elves."
The 6th grade band, junior high and high school band all performed and also the high school choir.
Click the link to view more photos from the night.