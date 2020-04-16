Neligh-Oakdale is planning a fun virtual event for its students and staff — a “Stay at Home Spirit Week” — Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24.
Students and staff are asked to have someone take a picture of them doing the each daily activity and send it by e-mail to news@myantelopecountynews.com, or personal message Antelope County News on Facebook. Submissions will be added to photo album each day to showcase your school spirit.
The spirit days are:
Monday - Warrior Day - Be a team player and write a letter or make a picture for someone you miss. Wear maroon or a warrior shirt.
Tuesday - Workout Wellness Day - Show us how you are keeping yourself moving and healthy at home!
Wednesday - Crazy Hair Day - Read in a crazy place with your crazy hair...in a bathtub, tree, etc.
Thursday - Be Positive Day - Write a few short words about who or what you are most grateful for in your life right now, and/or share a positive quote from your favorite entertainer, athlete, or friend.
Friday - You Are the Chef Day - You decide what is for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and YOU create it!