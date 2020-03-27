Neligh-Oakdale teachers and staff members have come up with a safe way to see their students again.
Teachers and staff will be safely spreading out to line Riverside Park on Wednesday, April 1. They encourage their students and their families to drive through Riverside Park from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. so they can wave at each other.*
“The staff at Neligh-Oakdale are really missing the students and we thought this would be a great way for students and staff to see each other,” elementary guidance counselor Becky Kerkman said. “We just want to let students know how much we miss them!”
*Families must stay in their vehicles.