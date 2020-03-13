Neligh-Oakdale is not planning to close its doors at this time, though Director of Education Ron Beacom said the school is monitoring the situation.
Beacom said Neligh-Oakdale administrators will be meeting "via technology" with other area superintendents on Monday "to share with each other what we know and what are the most prudent actions moving forward."
"Currently, we are discussing all future events. However, no decisions have been made," he said. "At this time, we plan to keep our students in school and follow our published calendar. If this would change and school closures would become necessary due to an increased number of cases of this virus, we will inform you in the same manner as we would with a snow date."
Beacom said it staff member or students show symptoms, they will be asked to contact their family physician by phone immediately, stay home and socially distance themselves from others. He said a parent or guardian has the right to pull their student from activity participation at any time.
"Parents, you may wish to start considering back-up plans for daycare and supervision of your school-age children," he said.
