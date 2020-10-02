Neligh-Oakdale School

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area and recommendations from the NSAA for postseason COVID guidelines, Neligh-Oakdale will now follow the following COVID guidelines at all home events. 

Neligh-Oakdale Warriors COVID-19 Guidelines for Football

  • Capacity is 100%
  • Neligh-Oakdale fans are encouraged to use the western portions of the bleachers and visiting fans the eastern portion.
  • Masks are required for all spectators seated in the bleachers.
  • Masks are encouraged for spectators standing along the track fence IF 6 feet of separation exists.
  • Masks are required for all Neligh-Oakdale students, coaches, and employees working the contest.
  • Masks are strongly encouraged to be worn by officials, opposing coaches, and non-active participants.
  • All fans are encouraged to sit in family groups and practice social distancing.
  • Concession stand will be available. 
  • The Student Section is for current Neligh-Oakdale students only. No out of town students or graduates will be allowed.
  • No fans are permitted to be inside the track fence.
  • Parents and fans are expected to exit the facility immediately at the conclusion of the contest.
  • No meals or lunches can be brought into the school from visiting teams.

*Please note that these requirements may change depending upon the frequency of cases in the area.

Neligh-Oakdale Warriors COVID-19 Guidelines for Volleyball 

  • Gym capacity is 75% capacity.
  • Gym capacity with COVID-19 guidelines is 900.
  • Gym doors will be closed upon reaching seating limit.
  • Neligh-Oakdale fans are required to use the bleachers on the north side of the entry way and visiting fans on the south side.
  • Masks are required by all personnel at the scorer’s table.
  • Masks are mandatory for all Neligh-Oakdale coaches and staff members working home contests.
  • Masks are required for all officials, spectators, and non-participating students.
  • Masks are strongly encouraged for officials, opposing coaches, and non-active participants
  • All fans are encouraged to sit in family groups and practice social distancing.
  • Visiting teams need to bring their own warm-up balls.
  • Volleyball teams will use the same bench throughout the contest.
  • Concession stand will be available. 
  • The Student Section is for current Neligh-Oakdale students only. No out of town students or graduates will be allowed.
  • Parents and fans are expected to exit the facility immediately at the conclusion of the contest.
  • No meals or lunches can be brought into the school from visiting teams.

*Please note that these requirements may change depending upon the frequency of cases in the area.

