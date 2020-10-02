Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area and recommendations from the NSAA for postseason COVID guidelines, Neligh-Oakdale will now follow the following COVID guidelines at all home events.
Neligh-Oakdale Warriors COVID-19 Guidelines for Football
- Capacity is 100%
- Neligh-Oakdale fans are encouraged to use the western portions of the bleachers and visiting fans the eastern portion.
- Masks are required for all spectators seated in the bleachers.
- Masks are encouraged for spectators standing along the track fence IF 6 feet of separation exists.
- Masks are required for all Neligh-Oakdale students, coaches, and employees working the contest.
- Masks are strongly encouraged to be worn by officials, opposing coaches, and non-active participants.
- All fans are encouraged to sit in family groups and practice social distancing.
- Concession stand will be available.
- The Student Section is for current Neligh-Oakdale students only. No out of town students or graduates will be allowed.
- No fans are permitted to be inside the track fence.
- Parents and fans are expected to exit the facility immediately at the conclusion of the contest.
- No meals or lunches can be brought into the school from visiting teams.
*Please note that these requirements may change depending upon the frequency of cases in the area.
Neligh-Oakdale Warriors COVID-19 Guidelines for Volleyball
- Gym capacity is 75% capacity.
- Gym capacity with COVID-19 guidelines is 900.
- Gym doors will be closed upon reaching seating limit.
- Neligh-Oakdale fans are required to use the bleachers on the north side of the entry way and visiting fans on the south side.
- Masks are required by all personnel at the scorer’s table.
- Masks are mandatory for all Neligh-Oakdale coaches and staff members working home contests.
- Masks are required for all officials, spectators, and non-participating students.
- Masks are strongly encouraged for officials, opposing coaches, and non-active participants
- All fans are encouraged to sit in family groups and practice social distancing.
- Visiting teams need to bring their own warm-up balls.
- Volleyball teams will use the same bench throughout the contest.
- Concession stand will be available.
- The Student Section is for current Neligh-Oakdale students only. No out of town students or graduates will be allowed.
- Parents and fans are expected to exit the facility immediately at the conclusion of the contest.
- No meals or lunches can be brought into the school from visiting teams.
*Please note that these requirements may change depending upon the frequency of cases in the area.