Neligh-Oakdale kicked off its 2021 Homecoming festivities on Sunday with an afternoon volleyball tournament, followed by supper, pep rally, skits and a bonfire at Penn Lake.
Click the following link for photos of the Sunday Homecoming events:
The senior class won the spirit cup with their skit.
Spirit week will continue tomorrow with dress up days:
Monday: Celebrity Day
Tuesday: Beach/Hawaiian Day
Wednesday: Backwards/Opposite Day (Wear clothes backwards or opposite like sun/moon or Clark Kent/Superman)
Thursday: Throwback Day (wear your favorite decade)
Friday: Maroon & White and Best Stache Day