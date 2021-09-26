Senior class

Neligh-Oakdale kicked off its 2021 Homecoming festivities on Sunday with an afternoon volleyball tournament, followed by supper, pep rally, skits and a bonfire at Penn Lake. 

Click the following link for photos of the Sunday Homecoming events:

https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p587725782?customize=3

The senior class won the spirit cup with their skit.

Spirit week will continue tomorrow with dress up days:

Monday: Celebrity Day

Tuesday: Beach/Hawaiian Day

Wednesday: Backwards/Opposite Day (Wear clothes backwards or opposite like sun/moon or Clark Kent/Superman)

Thursday: Throwback Day (wear your favorite decade)

Friday: Maroon & White and Best Stache Day

0
0
0
0
0