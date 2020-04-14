Staff changes, wage increases and actions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic were some of the main topics at the Neligh-Oakdale School Board meeting on Monday night. The meeting was held in the school library with all nine attendees spread out to comply with social distancing restrictions.
Kim Waddington was hired as a new English teacher on a 6-0 vote. Waddington taught in Stanton for 18 years before accepting a job at Norfolk. Beacom said she wanted to get back to a smaller school system and was excited to start in the Neligh-Oakdale district. Waddington will fill the position left vacant by Sharra Lutjen's resignation.
The board accepted the resignation from Jennifer Korus, a Title I teacher at West Ward. Director of Education Ron Beacom said Korus accepted another position with a shorter commute. She currently drives 50 miles to work in Neligh. Beacom has already started advertising the opening.
