Neligh-Oakdale's production of "Circus Olympus" finished fourth place Tuesday in the C2-3 District One Act competition at Newcastle.
Those earning district acting awards were: Leonardo Luna-Duran, Mallory Belitz, Vanessa Parra, Trey Svatos, Daniela Parra and Ashton Higgins.
Creighton won the contest, followed by runner up Hartington-Newcastle and third place Boyd County.
To view more photos from district one act, click this link:
http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2271936&CategoryID=87884