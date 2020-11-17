The Neligh-Oakdale FFA won the "Battle of the Bales."
Local FFA members learned that their huge American flag hay bale design won first place in the nation and in the north region, earning the top prize of $1,000 for their chapter.
The national contest, sponsored by Krone Hay Equipment, released this statement: "We were truly impressed with the creativity and high quality of the 14 entries we had."
The announcement continued, "Further, we were truly inspired by some stories of what a hit your bale art was in your local communities."
Neligh-Oakdale's project gained a lot of attention with their design, located at the Antelope County Fairgrounds along Highway 275.
The flag design was spray painted onto 18 big round bales, measuring about 30 feet wide by 15 feet tall. Two more large bales, featuring the FFA logo and the Krone logo, were placed on each side of the flag. Small bales in the center spell out “Neligh, Nebraska.”
FFA advisor Kensie Burnside estimated that her group used more than 50 cans of spray paint to complete the project.