Neligh-Oakdale’s Envirothon team recently won the Northeast Regional competition to qualify for state.
Emma Bixler, Ashton Higgins, Aiden Kuester, Carson Jones and Talon Krebs competed in Envirothon at Northeast Community College in Norfolk on March 4 as part of the FFA District X Career Development Events (CDE).
“The contest is designed for high school students to test their knowledge on environmental topics including: soil, aquatics, forestry, policy, wildlife, range, and environmental policy,” FFA sponsor Kali Bohling said.
She said the team members work together on each station. Neligh-Oakdale’s team was one of 14 teams to qualify for state.
The winning teams from each regional Envirothon competition — as well as eight wildcards — qualify to compete at state. This year’s state qualifiers include:
Southeast - Milford 1
Mid-Plains - Ord 1
Central - St. Paul
Metro - Concordia 3 (Omaha)
Western - Sidney 1
Northeast - Neigh-Oakdale
Wild Cards - Norris, Milford 2, Concordia 2 (Omaha), Arapahoe, Aurora, Arthur County, Loup City and Pius X (Lincoln).
Although the state contest is set for April 29 at Lake Wanahoo near Wahoo, there are “so many unknown factors” at this time, according to Megan Grimes, NRD public relations director.
“The physical State Envirothon is likely cancelled if school doesn’t reconvene,” Grimes said. “We are looking at doing the tests online, but if teams can’t get together to take the test, that is off the table too.”
She said another possible option would be to pick the highest regional score as the national qualifier.
“However, the NCF-Envirothon in July could also be cancelled,” Grimes added.
During the state competition, teams typically compete in hands-on environmental testing stations as well as prepare and deliver an oral problem-solving presentation focusing on “Water Resources Management: Local Control, Local Solutions.”
The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Foundation awards cash prizes to the top three winning teams at the state competition:
• First Place: $1,500
• Second Place: $1,000
• Third Place: $500
“The Nebraska Envirothon Steering Committee recognizes the extenuating circumstances due to COVID-19, and will follow guidance from federal, state and local officials regarding the virus and whether a postponement or alternative of the State Envirothon will be necessary.”
Learn more about the Nebraska Envirothon at www.nrdnet.org/nebraska-envirothon.