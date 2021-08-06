Neligh-Oakdale has pushed back the start of the 2021-22 school year by one week. Students will now start on Aug. 24. Teachers will report on Aug. 18.
Superintendent Ron Beacom said the delay is due to setbacks in the HVAC project.
Updated: August 7, 2021 @ 11:49 am
