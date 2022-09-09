Neligh-Oakdale School announced its 2022 Homecoming court this week.
Queen candidates are Lynae Koinzan, Shilo Shabram and Tessa Whitney, and King candidates are Aiden Kuester, Cameron Schindler and Carson Whitesel. Coronation will follow the Neligh-Oakdale vs Elkhorn Valley football game on Friday, Sept. 16.
The 2nd grade Crown Bearers include: Haylee Mooney and Jaxon Flenniken. Attendants are 9th Grade: Savannah Hart and Dylan Furstenau, 10th Grade: McKenna Boggs and Robert Dugan and 11th Grade: Hailey Johnson and Colson Krebs.
Homecoming dress up days for 7-12 students are: Monday-Jersey/College Day, Tuesday-Neon Day, Wednesday-Masquerade Day-wear a masquerade mask and dress up (students will have the opportunity to decorate a masquerade mask on Tuesday), Thursday-Throwback Day-juniors and seniors Greek, freshmen and sophomores Medieval, 7th and 8th graders Pirate, and Friday-Maroon/White Day.