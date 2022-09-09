Homecoming court

Neligh-Oakdale School announced its 2022 Homecoming court this week.

Queen candidates are Lynae Koinzan, Shilo Shabram and Tessa Whitney, and King candidates are Aiden Kuester, Cameron Schindler and Carson Whitesel. Coronation will follow the Neligh-Oakdale vs Elkhorn Valley football game on Friday, Sept. 16.

