Neligh-Oakdale has announced its 2021 Homecoming candidates, class attendants and crown bearers.
The coronation will be Friday, Oct. 1, following the home football game against Ainsworth.
Queen candidates are Emma Boggs, Josey Booth and Riley Martensen, and king candidates are Max Biel, Ashton Higgins and Talon Krebs. Class attendants include freshmen Ashley Caballero and Graysen Sauser; sophomores Abby Kerkman and Kegan Payne; and juniors Brittany Olson and Landyn Schrader. Second-graders Lena Strom and Asher Arehart were named crown bearers.
Spirit week is already underway with “movies” as the theme. Dress up days include:
Monday: Celebrity Day
Tuesday: Beach/Hawaiian Day
Wednesday: Backwards/Opposite Day (Wear clothes backwards or opposite like sun/moon or Clark Kent/Superman)
Thursday: Throwback Day (wear your favorite decade)
Friday: Maroon & White and Best Stache Day
Friday’s Homecoming parade will kick off at 1 p.m. as the floats start at the school and travel south down Main Street. The public is invited to attend.