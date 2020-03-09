The Neligh-Oakdale School Board accepted three resignations at their regular meeting on Monday night.
Board members voted 6-0 to approve the resignations submitted by Kali Bohling, ag teacher; Dave Shrader, math teacher and Sharra Lutjens, English teacher, effective at the end of the current school year.
Ron Beacom, director of education, said Shrader's resignation was simply a formal request to be removed as a full-time math teacher. He hopes to return as a para educator — which was the position he held before helping out the district by filling the math position left vacant when Beacom accepted a new role.
The board also approved several new hires, mechanical engineers for HVAC studies and internet contracts.
