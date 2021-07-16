Miranda (Mosel) Lopez, a 2007 graduate of Neligh-Oakdale High School, was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of stage 3 breast cancer.
The daughter of Randy and the late Jolene Mosel of Neligh, Miranda lost her mother to the same disease five years ago.
"This would be a devastating diagnosis for anyone, but it is compounded by the fact that Miranda is a young, 32-year-old mother of two, who is also 5 months pregnant with her third child," according to a GoFundMe account set up in her name.
Miranda, due in November 2021, will soon start chemotherapy, it states. She is now unable to work full time, and the significant increase in hospital visits to meet with the oncologist, high-risk Ob-Gyn, frequent ultrasounds, bloodwork, and chemotherapy, her husband, Juan, will have to take time off work to support his wife and care for their two young children while Miranda focuses on healing and bringing a new baby into the world. Without their dual income, they will need help maintaining the home and caring for their children, ages 5 and 2.
"Not only will Miranda be fighting for her life, but their baby will need to be delivered early and could face an extended NICU stay. After delivering, Miranda will continue more chemotherapy, then plans to undergo surgery and radiation treatments. The family has a long road ahead of them," it states.
Funds will be used to cover day-to-day expenses such as formula and diapers for the new baby, food, gas, mortgage payments, and medical bills.