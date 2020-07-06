The Neligh Mills Historic Site will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 8 after being closed since March.
Hours will temporarily be reduced to Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Only guided tours are allowed and face masks are recommended, but not required.
Stringent cleaning procedures will be followed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees and guests. For more information, call 402-887-4304.
Other historic sites and museums that will reopen include the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln, Kennard House in Lincoln, George Norris House in McCook, John G. Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft and Fort Robinson History Center at the Fort Robinson State Park. The hours will vary at each site and can be found at www.history.nebraska.gov/Sites.
Chimney Rock will remain closed due to construction and exhibit installation.