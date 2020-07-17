UPDATE: This story has been updated with a statement from Spartan Motors.
* * *
A Neligh manufacturing company will soon be closing its doors.
The Shyft Group, formerly known as Smeal Fire Apparatus and Spartan Motors, plans to close its Neligh plant in 6 to 10 weeks, according to employees.
There are currently 20 employees at the Neligh site. Employees report that severance packages have been offered and are being based on their length of employment with the company. Employees were notified of the upcoming closure this week.
"As part of the Spartan Emergency Response acquisition due diligence, REV Group completed a review of the capacity availability in our current facilities. The findings showed that having multiple locations in Nebraska was just not cost effective. Neligh acts as a supplier of aerial components and bodies to the Snyder, NE location and there is a lot movement back and forth of product between the two locations. Therefore, after a thorough evaluation, the decision was made to close the Neligh facility and transfer production to our larger Snyder, NE facility where there is available space to absorb the work," according to Amanda Van Duyn, Spartan Emergency Response Vice President and General Manager.
She added, "Employees will be in a period of continuing operations for the next 6-8 weeks, and are encouraged to inquire about potential transfer to the Snyder location. It is our desire to support our Neligh employees and we are working on separation benefits for those who choose to stay on for the next 6-8 weeks and are not interested in potential transfer to Snyder. We are also working with the Nebraska Employment Development Department to provide outplacement services."
In September 2005, Smeal Fire Apparatus Co. of Snyder announced its acquisition of the 50,000-square-foot Neligh facility, formerly occupied by Elkhorn River Manufacturing.
Smeal opened the satellite facility for the manufacture of stock parts and components used in the assembly of fire trucks in its Snyder facility. The company was founded in Snyder 50 years ago by Donald Smeal and grew into an international business with 264 employees in a 267,000-square-foot facility.
In 2016, Smeal was acquired by Spartan Motors and the Neligh location remained a part of the manufacturing process. Spartan Motors announced its corporate name change to The Shyft Group in June 2020. The Shyft Group is headquartered in Novi, Mich.