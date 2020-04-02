The City of Neligh is making some changes immediately due to the state's latest Directed Health Measure, according to Mayor Joe Hartz.
"Effective today, Dial-A-Ride will move to delivery of grocery only and operate from 10:00am to 3:00pm," he said. "Both the Neligh Public Library and Economic Development offices are closed to the public. Please check the website or call in advance."
Hartz asked citizens to "do their part" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"No gatherings allowed and stay home," he said. "Remember to wash your hands often and limit travel to only essential travel."