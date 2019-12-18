Darrell and Gladys Steckelberg won top residential honors for the lighting contest sponsored by the City of Neligh and Neligh Chamber of Commerce. The Neligh Flower Shop was the commercial honors while the United Methodist Church won religious. Each will be given $100 credit on their electric bill.
