It's back and more festive than before!
The Neligh Public Library is sponsoring another Pub Trivia Night. The Christmas edition of Pub Trivia will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Neligh American Legion.
Participants are invited to come at 6 p.m. for the buffet and the trivia competition is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Gather a team of 3-5 people, wear your ugly Christmas sweaters and join the fun!
