It’s been at the Legion, the Imperial Steakhouse and Sly’s. Next up is Buff’s Dew Drop.
Library Director Jennifer Norton said while most people wouldn’t correlate bars with their local library, the combination has proven successful for the new Pub Trivia nights.
“Library services don’t have to be just within the walls of our library,” Norton said.
The Neligh Library began hosting Pub Trivia in October with about 35 people attending. That number quickly increased and reached 60 last Tuesday during the special Christmas edition at the Neligh Legion.
“When I announced we would take December off because it was so busy, it was met with so much descension that we had to do one in December,” Norton said with a laugh. “And it was our biggest one yet.”
Teams of three to five adults compete in multiple rounds, beginning with multiple choice answers before ending with a final round of written answers.The location hosting that night offers gift certificates as prizes.
Norton said Pub Trivia fits with the library for many reasons, including it fits with learning, pop culture, current events, entertainment and literacy. But the best part, she said, is the variety of ages having fun at the events.
“Last week the youngest person was 22 and the oldest was probably 86,” she said. “This really is an event for adults of all ages.”
Norton said the library offers numerous programs for children, tweens and young adults, but it’s difficult to find something that attracts busy adults.
“I’ve heard a lot of people say they really enjoy the Pub Trivia nights and look forward to it,” she said. “A lot of people have children and are committed to what’s going on in their lives, but they’re still finding time to join in on the fun.”
Norton said the library offers several programs outside of the building. She and her staff travel to day cars, the nursing home, assisted living and grade school. Pub Trivia, she said, meeting another need in the community.
The next Pub Trivia will be Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Buff’s Dew Drop Inn at 7 p.m. Norton said everyone in the area is invited to Pub Trivia, not just residents of Neligh.
“I’m seeing a lot of people who aren’t normally in the library,” she said. “This is just another way for the library to serve the community outside of the walls of the library. It’s really a fun event for the community.”
