How does a $75 gift card for just $50 sound?
Thanks to a new gift card program through the Neligh Economic Development Office, $75 gift cards to Neligh businesses will be sold for just $50. More than 25 businesses are participating in the gift card program, which is designed to boost spending locally.
Those buying gift cards are limited to three cards per household and one card per business. Sales start Monday at 9 a.m. at the Neligh Economic Development Office at 105 E 2nd St. Cash or checks only payable to the City of Neligh.