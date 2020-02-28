Business is blooming at the Neligh Flower Shop. Now owned by Traci Jacobsen, the Neligh resident said this fall was the ideal time for the transition.
When the Neligh Flower Shop was listed with a realtor in August, Jacobsen thought the business would be a natural fit for her. She has been responsible for the gift collections at Wanek Pharmacy for many years and has a knack for creating silk designs.
“Flowers make people happy,” she said. “I just want to brighten somebody’s day. That kind of sounds like a Hallmark card, but it’s true.”
Besides flowers. Jacobsen’s store features lots of gift items and home decor, making it the perfect local stop for birthdays, anniversaries or those “just because” gifts.
Neligh Flower Shop, located at 317 Main St., is Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The store can be reached by calling 402-887-4510.