The Neligh Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire involving a semi on Thursday afternoon.
The fire involved an Iowa-based semi that was southbound on Highway 14, a block south of the Highway 275 junction. When firefighters arrived, they immediately began spraying the rear tires on both sides of the back end of the livestock trailer.
There were no injuries in the incident.
Neligh Fire, Neligh Rescue, Neligh Police, Antelope County Sheriff's Department and the Nebraska Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.