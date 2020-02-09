Neligh firefighters were honored Saturday night for their years of service with the Neligh Volunteer Fire Department.
Curt Madsen was recognized for 35 years on the department, Steve Arehart for 30 years, and Jeff Hixson, Jeff Krebs and Dave Jacobsen for 25 years. Five year pins were given to Brian Hain and Jared Jacob.
Challenge coins were presented to one-year members Blake Mooney, Connor Bentley and William Bellar.
Several firefighters were also recognized for mishaps with Cris Kurpgeweit claiming the not-so-coveted Ax award and Jared Jacob and Dave Jacobsen runners-up.
