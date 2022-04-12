The Neligh Fire District is implementing a burn ban for at least the next 14 days due to the extreme dry conditions.
Neligh Fire Chief Mike Mortensen said he’s seeking the public’s help to mitigate the risks of fires. This ban includes open camp fires and the burning of trash products.
Critically dry conditions and delayed green-up have created a volatile landscape for extreme fire danger in the area. Much above normal temperatures over winter combined with below normal precipitation rapidly developed drought. The dry conditions persisted into April and have intensified over the last few weeks.