In response to the COVID-19 situation, beginning Tuesday Neligh Family Dentistry will be seeing patients on a limited capacity to address dental emergencies only.
The team will be checking voicemail regularly and contacting all patients in the upcoming days to reschedule for a future date. They hope to reopen around April 1.
Emergencies include:
*Severe Toothache (thumping or throbbing that prevents sleep and/or daily function)
*swelling of the gums, face, or neck
*bleeding in the mouth that does not stop
*Trauma (such as broken teeth due to injury)
According to Drs. Tim & Cristina Brovont and the Neligh Family Dentistry team: After careful consideration per recommendations from the Nebraska Dental Association, we have come to the conclusion that we must temporarily close our office beginning tomorrow, March 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our profession falls into one of the highest risk categories for transmission and infection of the Coronavirus, with many routine dental procedures having the potential to transmit the virus via aerosolization of fluids, thus we feel this is the safest measure to take to protect our patients, our staff, and our community. Our goal is to reopen April 1, but as you know, this is an ever-changing landscape. We promise to keep you, our valued patients, informed of any changes via our Facebook pages, text alerts, and by phone."
They added, "From our entire team we want to thank you for your patience and understanding during this stressful and unpredictable time as we do our part to 'flatten the curve.' Please stay safe and take this time to slow down with your families. We have so much to be grateful for even in this time of uncertainty."