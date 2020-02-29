Care for traditional straightwire braces continues to be in high demand at Neligh Family Dentistry.
Dr. Tim Brovont said his wife, Dr. Cristina Brovont, began offering care for traditional straightwire braces last year.
“We offer Invisalign, the clear retainers here, but she’s also doing the traditional straightwire ortho,” he said. “So that’s something that’s really new, being able to pick up where Dr. Jensen left off. He was doing that. To make it clear, she’s not an orthodontist, she’s a general dentist that does the traditional braces.”
Dr. Brovont said they have “gotten a lot of good feedback” from their patients already.
“People don’t want to drive clear to Norfolk because that’s the closest orthodontist that I’m aware of,” he said.
In addition to ortho work, he said Neligh Family Dentistry offers a broad range of dental services.
“We do pretty much everything,” Dr. Brovont said. “Extractions, root canals, now we’re doing clear retainers with invisalign and clear correct, the traditional ortho, cosmetic dentistry—crowns, bridges, implant restorations, regular traditional fillings, gum health.”
Neligh Family Dentistry also offers digital X-rays and digital pano.
“We’re pretty much 100 percent digital here, which makes it nice because you can take an x-ray and if it doesn’t work, you can take another one real quick and you don’t have to wait for processing,” he said.
Dr. Brovont took ownership of the dentist office from Dr. Terry Jensen in January 2018. The Brovont doctors are joined by two front desk employees, two hygienists and two dental assistants. Dr. Brovont recently did some restoration work to the exterior of the building.
“We got tied in with the historical preservation grant, trying to keep the downtown area revitalized and looking good,” he said. “So we replaced the old awning that was out front, changed some of the paneling that was around the bottom and had transom windows put in. We did full-faced brick on the front of the building and then put up the nice cloth awning.”
Located at 322 M St., the regular business hours for Neligh Family Dentistry are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.