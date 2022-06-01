The TK/Starlite Drive-In Theater will be taking an intermission this season.
The theater, in Neligh, will stay closed for the 2022 season. In place of airing movies on the big screen, construction is planned to replace some of the facilities.
According to Stacy Klabenes, owner of the theater, projects are planned for the concession stand and will take up this season.
“It’s not going to be open this year,” Klabenes told the ACN on Tuesday. “I'm going to redo the concession stand.”
The concession stand isn’t the only project planned. Klabenes said that the ticket booth is also to be replaced.
Instead of remodeling the current facilities, Klabenes said that they are going to start from the ground up.
“We're going to smash and start over,” Klabenes said. “Complete rebuild.”
The theater is scheduled to be open at the start of the 2023 season.