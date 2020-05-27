Neligh's drive-in will open for the summer on Thursday, June 4. There will be several changes due to the COVID-19 situation, including online-only ticket purchases with a limit of 500 people in attendance.
Viewers must stay in their vehicle and may only exit to pick up their food order, which must be purchased online, and to use thee portable restrooms.
According to TK/Drive-In the following are changes for this year:
1. You MUST stay in your vehicle or on your vehicle. You may pick up your food at concession stand or use restrooms, but you are otherwise confined to your vehicle. You will NOT be allowed to set up anything on the ground (blankets, lawn chairs) or you will be told to leave.
2. We can only have online purchases. Must bring proof of purchase with you! (Details on how to purchase will be coming soon.)
3. We are limited to 500 people, which means you will have to "purchase" a ticket for $0 for ages 4 and under.
4. For now, our menu will be limited to popcorn, drinks, nachos, and candy.
5. Customers will NOT be allowed inside the building. There will be many portable restrooms on site.
6. At restrooms and concession stand, you must follow social distancing rules--at least 6 feet between people.
Because of added expenses, prices are going up to $6 for ages 5-11 and $9 for ages 12+.