The show will go on.
The TK/Starlite Drive-In Theater in Neligh is planning to reopen this summer.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 7:55 pm
"We’re under construction and our goal is to try to be ready between July 1-4,” Stacy Klabenes, owner of the theater, told the ACN on Tuesday. “That’s our plan, as long as everything shows up and things stay on schedule. That’s what we’re shooting for.”
Much to the delight of drive-in fans, Klabenes said he has contracted with an area construction company to build a new concession stand and restrooms near the back of the lot.
“It’s going to be like a $150,000 improvement,” Klabenes said.
The TK Starlite Drive-In, which closed for the 2022 season, plans to resume its normal operation this summer once the new construction project is complete. Klabenes said he is waiting until the building is closer to completion before he books the theater’s first shows.
“We’re planning to run as normal, trying to show new releases,” he said. “The biggest thing is we’ve got to get closer to making sure we make that deadline before I commit to any movie.”
For the full story, pick up this week's Antelope County News!