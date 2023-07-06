UPDATE: At 8:10 pm, the ACN was notified that the projector is not working now. They unfortunately have to push the start date back one week.
It’s the news drive-in enthusiasts have been waiting for — Neligh’s TK Starlite Drive-In is opening for the season.
The state’s oldest drive-in theater, located on the east edge of town along Highway 275, will begin showing movies on Friday, July 14, according to owner Stacy Klabenes. The gates will open at 8 p.m., with the first show starting at dark.
Klabenes said a building has been constructed toward the back of the lot which now houses the drive-in’s brand new concession stand and restrooms.
Opening the double-feature event on the big screen will be “Elemental,” a PG-rated, animated Disney-Pixar movie, followed by “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” a PG-13-rated adventure film. Both shows will run Friday and Saturday nights.
Klabenes said he will determine if more days need to be added for showings based on the attendance of opening weekend.