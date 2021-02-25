By new and future remodeling patient care rooms, Neligh Family Dentistry is focused on increasing their care for patients, while keeping them safe.
After COVID-19 shut down the dentist office in the middle of March, doctors Tim Brovont and Cristina Brovont decided it was time for a change in their office. The office began their phase one of remodeling the front of the office, which included the waiting area with an additional door separating the waiting room to the patient rooms. The next phase focused on redesign the patient care rooms.
“We are creating more privacy and creating more circulation to keep the rooms separate,” said Dr. Tim Brovont.
With a new influx of patients, due to retiring of surrounding area dentists Neligh Family Dentistry is focused on facilitating patient flow. Currently, there are four chairs for patient care.
Brovont added,”With these new rooms, we would be able to isolate everyone a little better.”
The current back room of the office is used as an employee break room, however will soon transition into two patient rooms, increasing the patient rooms to six.
In addition with the new remodels in their office, Neligh Family Dentistry has also invested in a digital scanner to assist with crowns and orthodontics.
“The scanner can take digital impressions of a patient’s mouth, and people have liked that because you don’t have the material in your mouth. It’s faster and we can send cases to the labs and get a quicker turnaround. We can let patients know quicker,” Brovont said.
Neligh Family Dentistry’s main focus remains its patients.
“Right now we’re doing everything we can to try to make it better for our patients overall. We try to make your experience as comfortable as we can,” Brovont said.