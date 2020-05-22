The Antelope County News is again sponsoring Neligh's City-Wide Garage Sales on June 5-6.
To participate, please call to 402-887-4000 or email news@myantelopecountynews.com by June 1. The cost is $12 and includes a list of up to 25 selling items. The listing will be included in the newspaper, online and on the garage sale maps left at Casey's and Cubby's in Neligh.
State COVID-19 guidelines are:
•10 people or less, at least 6 feet apart
•Set tables far enough apart for social distancing
•Create signs stating any rules you'd like people to follow
•Sellers should wear masks
•Encourage buyers to wear masks
•Have hand sanitizer available
•Designate one cashier and use hand sanitizer between transactions
•Consider using mobile payment or Venmo