Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.