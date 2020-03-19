The Neligh City Office will be closed for vestibule renovations, beginning Friday, March 20, through completion.
Utility payments can still be made by telephone or online through the website. Utility payments can still be placed in the drop box in front of City Hall. Dial-A-Ride continues to operate Monday through Friday at this time.
"We appreciate your understanding and will continue to help customers. We kindly request an advance phone call appointment if business in person is needed at 402-887-4066," said clerk Dana Klabenes.