The City of Neligh held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss its police department.
After officially approving the resignation of Officer Kraig Nelson on a 3-0 vote, the council unanimously decided to approve a reduction in the city's police force. Councilman Brent Pickrel was absent.
Leonard Miller made a motion "to reduce to a 2-man staff for 60 days and then review it." Ted Hughes seconded the motion before a 3-0 vote approved it.
Miller said he thought it was "the perfect time to see if we could get by." Dale Wilkinson agreed saying, "I'm not sure we need 24/7 coverage."
After the decision, the council went into executive session for a performance review with Chief Mike Wright.
